DC area July 4 events guide: Fireworks, food, parades

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate the first Fourth of July out of quarantine, the D.C. region is ramping up with holiday events for everyone to enjoy all weekend long. Here's what you need to know.

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate the first Fourth of July out of quarantine, the D.C. region is ramping up with holiday events for everyone to enjoy all weekend long.

DC

July 4th Fireworks on the National Mall

Ooh and aah at a spectacle that never disappoints. Fireworks start at 9:09 p.m. Sunday and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. If you’re heading down to D.C., beware the road closures. “A Capitol Fourth,” the concert that usually precedes the fireworks, will be pretaped again this year.

Don’t want to hobnob with the downtown crowd? D.C.’s official tourism site has some suggestions on where you can watch the fireworks.

Capitol Hill Community Parade

This local tradition will be on Barracks Row this year by the Eastern Market Metro station. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Palisades 55th Parade and Picnic

The parade begins at noon on Sunday in Northwest D.C., and ends in a community cookout at the Palisades Recreation Center. The parade goes from Whitehaven Parkway, down MacArthur Boulevard, takes a left on Edmunds Place, a left on Sherier Place and ends at the rec center, where there will be free picnic with live music and moon bounces.

Washington Nationals

The Nationals are hosting the Dodgers. On Saturday, the 7:05 p.m. game will have Freedom Fireworks. Sunday’s game starts at 11:05 a.m.

Maryland

Ocean City Music and Fireworks

Ocean City will light up the sky on Sunday at Northside Park, 125th Street and the bay. The event kicks off on the Caroline Street Stage with music at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Charles County Fair

Charles County is hosting a Fourth of July fair on Sunday with food, fireworks, live music and even pony rides. Admission is free and the event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Frederick Fairgrounds Parking Lot Party and Fireworks

Frederick Fairgrounds is hosting a “parking lot party” with the country radio station 99.9 WFRE. Visitors can also enjoy a fireworks show from their cars. The event starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Downtown Columbia Lakefront Festival

Visit Downtown Columbia Lakefront on July 4 for a festival filled with fireworks, food trucks and entertainment. Blankets can be placed in the area starting at 3 p.m., music starts and food trucks open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9:20 p.m.

Fourth of July BBQ Bash in Ellicott City

Little Market Cafe is serving up an all-you-can-eat BBQ with live music from noon to 4 p.m. on July 4. Tickets start at $25.

Fourth of July 5K Race and Fun Run

Head to Lake Marion Community Center in Montgomery Village on July 4 for either a 5k race or a “fun run.” The “fun run” begins at 7:45 a.m. and the 5k race starts at 8:15 a.m. Runners are encouraged to arrive at 7 a.m. The first 180 runners will get a T-shirt.

Virginia

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

For the price of admission, Fourth of July activities include daytime fireworks, a chance to meet “George Washington” and watch a performance by the National Concert Band. Admission is $26 for adults and $13 for children.

City of Fairfax

Fairfax City’s 55th annual Independence Day parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, stepping off at 4100 Chain Bridge Road. It will then loop around downtown Fairfax, along Chain Bridge Road, Main Street, University Drive and Armstrong Street. Roads along the parade route will be closed from 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. A separate fireworks show will be 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at at Fairfax High School (3501 Lion Run). Items that may puncture the synthetic turf, smoking, alcohol and animals (except service animals) are not permitted on the football field.

Fireworks at Lake Fairfax Park

Lake Fairfax in Reston will have fireworks on Saturday. The fireworks will start shortly after 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 per vehicle or on the day of the show for $15 per vehicle.

Fireworks at the Workhouse Arts Center

Start your Fourth of July early on Friday by catching some evening fireworks and live entertainment at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Tickets start at $40 a car. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

Dale City Independence Day Parade

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Fourth of July parade, Dale City will be hosting the annual event on July 3. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and will go from Kirkland Drive to Center Plaza along Dale Boulevard.

Fireworks at Signal Hill Park

Manassas Park Community Center is hosting a free fireworks show with food trucks on July 4. The show starts at 9:15 p.m.