Home » Weather News » Sunshine set to return Saturday

Sunshine set to return Saturday

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 12, 2021, 8:37 AM

Clouds will be slow to clear following Friday’s intense rain that left parts of the D.C. area with flooding, but sunshine is forecast for D.C. region.

NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 70s, as the D.C. area experiences a few early morning sprinkles, followed by dry weather.

“Expect more peeks of sunshine through the middle afternoon and into the late afternoon, with just a touch of humidity around,” said Ricketts.

She expects a partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the 60s, with some possible patchy fog overnight.


Ricketts said the D.C. area can expect partly sunny skies Sunday with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 80s and just a touch of humidity.

Then there will be a possibility for some thunderstorms pushing in from the north and west sometime after 2 p.m., with a chance of rain through late Sunday night and even into early Monday morning, with most of the area dry by 5 a.m. Monday.

She expects Monday to be a little warmer with temperatures in the middle 80s and some late evening rain on Monday lasting to early Tuesday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy morning, clouds slow to clear, comfortable and cooler. Temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with p.m. storms possible. Temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

Monday: Early morning rain clearing to partly sunny skies. More storms possible later in the day. Temperatures in the middle 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with early morning rain chance. Temperatures in the low 80s.

Current conditions

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

