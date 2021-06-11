CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Heavy rain, flash flood concerns for D.C. area Friday

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com
Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 11, 2021, 4:30 AM

As much as 2 to 3 inches of rail could fall in parts of the D.C. region Friday, with high concerns of flash flooding, as a cold front pushes through.

There’s a 100% chance of storms as temperatures begin the day in the mid 60s. Here’s what you need to know.

A cold front to the Northeast is being pushed into the area by high pressure over New England, acting like a wedge and forcing the warm and humid air upward, NBC Washington meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

That warm air is due to cool off and wring out another round of heavy rain this afternoon. The position of this front was on the Virginia side of the Potomac and moving Southwest, toward Richmond and central Virginia early Friday morning.

Bell anticipates the greatest threat for additional flooding right on top of some of the same areas (Culpeper, Warren, Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Rappahannock) that were hardest hit on Thursday with 4 to 8 inch rain totals.


He said the entire D.C. area is at risk for flash flooding, but the risk is even higher in those counties, urging drivers to be “patient and extra cautious today.”

The heavy rain threat is forecast to end around midnight, but flooding will remain a concern “well into Saturday morning,” Bell said.

Clouds and rain are expected to hold temperatures around 70 Friday, but the return of sunshine on Saturday afternoon will help get most parts of the D.C. region back to around 80.

He said Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s and, as another cold front approaches, there will be a scattering of thunderstorms by “mid/late Sunday afternoon.”

Drier air will return Monday, setting the stage for sunshine and a noticeable drop in humidity, with highs in the lower 80s.

More than 7 inches of rain fell in Culpeper on Thursday.

The National Weather Service reported several trees and wires down in the Culpeper area, and there were more than a dozen calls for roads blocked by flooding. NBC Washington reported that more than 20 families in the area were displaced due to the storm’s effects.

Forecast

  • Friday: Cloudy, cool and rainy. Storm totals between 2 and 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Chance of rain is 100%. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.
  • Friday night: Cloudy and wet, rain ending after midnight with areas of fog at daybreak. Chance of rain is 80%. Highs in the high 50s to mid 60s.
  • Saturday: Cloudy morning, with sunshine later. Chance of rain is 20%. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Scattered thunderstorms with a 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortably warm with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current conditions

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

