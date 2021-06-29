Heat indexes to near 100 again; DC region could see rain from Danny’s remnants

Get ready for some extreme heat and humidity in the D.C. area as high temperatures take over the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get ready for more extreme heat and humidity in the D.C. region as the forecast continues to call for hot weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

StormTeam4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said the region could see heat indexes again nearing 100 degrees over the next two days. Temperatures for both days, excluding the effects of humidity, will be in the low to mid 90s.

Residents should be cautious over the next few days and stay hydrated.

There is no chance of rain (or cooling down) Tuesday, but later in the afternoon on Wednesday, there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Residents can anticipate heavier rain later this week, “thanks to whatever is left of Tropical Storm Danny that made landfall near Savannah, Georgia,” on Monday night, Bell said.

Thursday afternoon and evening will see the heaviest rainfall this week, with lingering showers into Friday and Saturday and, unfortunately, some persisting chance of rain on Sunday’s July 4 holiday.

But don’t get disappointed yet — Bell said that the chance of rain will drop to 30% on Sunday and will most likely occur before any holiday evening fireworks.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest continues to swelter in an “unprecedented” hazardous heat wave, according to The Associated Press, with Portland, Oregon, reaching 116 degree highs on Monday evening.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Heat index near 100 degrees. No chance of rain. Highs: Low to mid 90s.

Tonight: Mainly clear, humid, areas of fog. No chance of rain. Highs: Low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning, more clouds in the evening. Hot & humid. Heat index 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms later. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs: Low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, a little cooler. Rain or thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rain possible. Chance of rain: 80%. Highs: Mid 80s to low 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Rain and thunder likely. Locally heavy rain possible. Chance of rain: 80%. Highs: High 70s to low 80s.

