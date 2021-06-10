Flood risk remains after slow-moving storms roll through DC region

Any storms that appear will be slow-movers and carry a risk for torrential downpours. The D.C. region could be in for localized rainfall amounts of several inches in a matter of hours.

Flooding remains a risk for parts of the D.C. region overnight with maybe a downpour or two. Rain continues Friday, before clearing up and paving the way for a pleasant weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

Most of the D.C. area is under a flash flood watch until midnight. A flash flood watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

A flood warning has been issued for southern Prince George’s and northern Charles counties in Maryland until 9:15 p.m. Thursday; and until 1:15 a.m. Friday for northeastern Carroll County. A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

Central Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties in Virginia are under flash flood warnings until 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The high volume of rain combined with the slow-moving nature of the storms created some difficult conditions during the evening commute period. A water main break in D.C. added to some traffic headaches Thursday, and the deluge led to the Washington Nationals game being rained out.

Steady rainfall tapers off early Friday, with only a passing shower in the forecast by Friday night. Friday won’t be pleasant, but the passage of the cold front means there’s reason to be more optimistic about Saturday’s weather.

Some in the D.C. region have already felt an active weather pattern this week: St. Mary’s County in Maryland saw flooding and wind damage late Wednesday, after a strong storm over the Western Shore downed tree limbs and stranded at least one vehicle in rising water near Piney Point.

Forecast

Thursday night: Evening rain and thunder. Showers overnight. Turning cooler, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Evening rain and thunder. Showers overnight. Turning cooler, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday: Cloudy, cool and rainy. Storm totals of between 2 and 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Cloudy, cool and rainy. Storm totals of between 2 and 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Saturday: Partly cloudy with a small chance of a passing shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Partly cloudy with a small chance of a passing shower. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sunday: Clouds move in, with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Zeke Hartner and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.