Water main breaks disrupt traffic in DC, Md.

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

June 10, 2021, 5:36 PM

Multiple water main breaks are causing traffic delays in D.C. and Maryland on Thursday.

The first break happened just south of Dupont Circle on Connecticut Avenue, and a cloudy brown water is flooding streets in the area.

DC Water said it was a 12-inch pipe dating from the 1940s that broke. The agency also said it anticipates the water main will be repaired overnight and likely before the morning commute.

Metrobus said buses to Gallery Place and Farragut Square may experience delays because of the flooding.

D.C. Fire said it’s working with businesses in the area to secure power.

Another water main break is blocking the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike at Cedar Lane in Montgomery County, Maryland. WSSC Water crews have shut the water off.

The water line is 16 inches and about 80 years old.


WTOP’s Hannah Parker contributed to this report. 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

