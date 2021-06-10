Water main breaks disrupt traffic in DC, Md.

It happened just south of Dupont Circle on Connecticut Avenue and a cloudy brown water is flooding streets in the area.

Multiple water main breaks are causing traffic delays in D.C. and Maryland on Thursday.

The first break happened just south of Dupont Circle on Connecticut Avenue, and a cloudy brown water is flooding streets in the area.

DC Water said it was a 12-inch pipe dating from the 1940s that broke. The agency also said it anticipates the water main will be repaired overnight and likely before the morning commute.

Metrobus said buses to Gallery Place and Farragut Square may experience delays because of the flooding.

D.C. Fire said it’s working with businesses in the area to secure power.

Another water main break is blocking the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike at Cedar Lane in Montgomery County, Maryland. WSSC Water crews have shut the water off.

The water line is 16 inches and about 80 years old.

In Bethesda, the high water on MD-355 is not rain-related, it’s another big water main break. Police now blocking all SB lanes. pic.twitter.com/hU5aSXAseh — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 10, 2021



WTOP’s Hannah Parker contributed to this report.