MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » Weather News » Rainy, dreary weekend ahead…

Rainy, dreary weekend ahead in DC area for Memorial Day holiday

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 29, 2021, 8:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is off to a dreary start as rain continues to move through the D.C. region.

But it won’t be raining the whole weekend and there’s some sunshine expected for Memorial Day.

Showers will continue to push through the area both Saturday and Sunday.

“While it won’t be raining the whole time, expect occasional showers, plenty of clouds and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 25 mph out of the northeast,” said NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

Temperatures remain in the middle 50s Saturday and could fall slightly through the afternoon.

By Saturday night, lows bottom out in the 40s with occasional showers.

Sunday is going to get back into the upper 50s with periodic showers, Ricketts said.

The rain and clouds will push out by daybreak on Memorial Day and it will be sunny with temperatures in the low to middle 70s, which is still below the average temperature of 80.

Then it’s back into the middle to upper 70s on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

But next week is expected to be rainy as well in the afternoon, slowly warming up into the 80s.

More Memorial Day coverage:

Forecast

Saturday: Chilly, cloudy and breezy with occasional showers. Highs: Upper 50s and falling.

Saturday night: Showers, drizzle and some fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Periodic showers, cloudy, chilly and breezy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Monday/Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Milder and more comfortable. Highs: Low to middle 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs: Middle to upper 70s.

Radar

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon now plans to continue court fight over JEDI Cloud contract

Congress frustrated by VA’s changing and inaccurate cost estimates for EHR project

OPM reshuffles senior leaders, elevates diversity and inclusion office

USPS sends first RIF notices to non-union employees, seeks to raise mail prices above inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up