Rainy, dreary weekend ahead in DC area for Memorial Day holiday

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is off to a dreary start as rain continues to move through the D.C. region.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is off to a dreary start as rain continues to move through the D.C. region.

But it won’t be raining the whole weekend and there’s some sunshine expected for Memorial Day.

Showers will continue to push through the area both Saturday and Sunday.

“While it won’t be raining the whole time, expect occasional showers, plenty of clouds and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 25 mph out of the northeast,” said NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

It is a dreary start to your holiday weekend with temperatures only topping out in the 50s today! Expect rain showers to continue through the morning with cool temps and a little breeze out of the NE. Join us now through 9:30am on @nbcwashington! Let’s talk MEMORIAL DAY FORECAST! pic.twitter.com/oh3xQV01ew — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) May 29, 2021

Temperatures remain in the middle 50s Saturday and could fall slightly through the afternoon.

By Saturday night, lows bottom out in the 40s with occasional showers.

Sunday is going to get back into the upper 50s with periodic showers, Ricketts said.

The rain and clouds will push out by daybreak on Memorial Day and it will be sunny with temperatures in the low to middle 70s, which is still below the average temperature of 80.

Our average daytime high for this time of year is 80!! Well we are falling through the low to mid 50s slowly this PM. Expect periods of rain through the day, moderate to heavy at times. It will be breezy too with winds NE 5-15! Join us until 9:30a on @nbcwashington! pic.twitter.com/bhPXJIskop — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) May 29, 2021

Then it’s back into the middle to upper 70s on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

But next week is expected to be rainy as well in the afternoon, slowly warming up into the 80s.

More Memorial Day coverage:

Forecast

Saturday: Chilly, cloudy and breezy with occasional showers. Highs: Upper 50s and falling.

Saturday night: Showers, drizzle and some fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Periodic showers, cloudy, chilly and breezy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Monday/Memorial Day: Mostly sunny. Milder and more comfortable. Highs: Low to middle 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs: Middle to upper 70s.

Radar