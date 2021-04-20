Weather whiplash: Wind, rain and temperature drops on the way for DC area

The old rhyme about April showers bringing May flowers doesn't mention wicked winds and plummeting temperatures, but that's what the D.C. area faces this week.

“From mid-May temperatures today, to cold March-like winds tomorrow, to a frost/freeze threat on Thursday — maybe even Friday — morning,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Tuesday will be the best weather of the week, with sunny skies, a nice breeze and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. It’s all down hill from there, however.

Bell said clouds will begin to increase Tuesday night and at least a few sprinkles of rain arrive around sunrise Wednesday. This is because a powerful storm will reach the Washington region around noon Wednesday.

Ahead of it, temperatures will stay in the 50s overnight and briefly reach the mid to upper 60s late Wednesday morning.

“Bursts of rain and even some thunderstorms are likely from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday,” Bell said. “Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are likely tomorrow afternoon and will be possible again on Thursday.”

The other concern will be the risk of a freeze Thursday morning and perhaps again on Friday morning.

A 40° drop in temperatures? Surely, you can’t be serious! I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley! From mid 70s this afternoon to mid 30s by Thursday morning. Likely to have a freeze watch/warning issued later today for this upcoming temperature tumble. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Z11JQiYLR6 — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) April 20, 2021

Thursday morning looks to be cooler, with temperatures near or just below freezing for everywhere except urban centers and near the Chesapeake Bay, Bell said.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny, blustery and chilly with highs barely topping the mid-50s.

“Friday morning may not be as cold, but with far less of a breeze to keep the air mixed, there will be a great risk of frost in the sheltered valleys,” Bell said.

Friday afternoon is expected to be sunny and mild with highs in the mid-60s.

Rain lingers this weekend with showers most likely from 5 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid-60s.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy at times. Few showers near Interstate 81. Chance of rain: <20%. Wind: Southwest 8-16 mph. Highs: 70 to 76 degrees.

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds. Staying mild. Sprinkles by sunrise. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: South 8-18 mph. Lows: 52 to 58 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Rainy and breezy. Some thunder possible. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: Becoming northwest 20-40 mph. Highs: 60 to 67 degrees.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Much colder. Wind gusts near 40 mph. Chance Of Rain: 0%. Wind: Northwest 20-30 mph. Highs: 50 to 56 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. Steady breeze. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: West 8-16 mph. Highs: 60 to 66 degrees.

