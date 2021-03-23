We’re No. 3: This dry March could be one for the books

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said Monday that the area is on pace for the third-driest March on record, with only two-thirds of an inch of rain in the first three weeks of the month.

The numbers on rainfall for the D.C. area this month are looking historically dry.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said Monday that the area is on pace for the third-driest March on record, with only two-thirds of an inch of rain in the first three weeks of the month.

That said, a bit more rain is coming our way, but Bell said “There will be no washouts this week.”

Storm Team4’s Amelia Draper had the numbers: 2021 has had 0.66 inches of rain so far, outpaced only by the 0.57 inches of 1910 and the remarkable 0.05 inches of rainfall in 2006.

Draper said the dry conditions have led to wildfires in the area, especially given that they’re combined with decent winds, and the fact that “the dry foliage from the fall and winter is perfect kindling.”

There aren’t any specific drought conditions in this area, Draper said, but in the West, it’s “extremely serious and forecast to worsen.”

The best chances of rain are looking like Wednesday morning, Friday morning and Sunday afternoon, Bell said. Wednesday is looking to hold about a quarter-inch of rain, and Friday’s rain chances are “hit and miss,” with mild temperatures to go along with the clouds and possible showers.

The forecast for the next few days:

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers by evening

Chance of rain: 30%

Wind: East 5-10 mph

Highs: 55-62

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with rain likely in the morning and a few afternoon showers

Chance of rain: 50%

Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph

Highs: 58-64

Thursday

Sun and clouds, and milder, with an isolated shower possible

Chance of rain: 20%

Wind: South 5-15 mph

Highs: 68-74

Friday

Sunny and clouds, with scattered thunderstorms possible.

Chance Of Rain: 30%

Wind: Southwest 15-30 mph

Highs: 74-79

Current conditions: