CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Weather News » We’re No. 3: This…

We’re No. 3: This dry March could be one for the books

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 3:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The numbers on rainfall for the D.C. area this month are looking historically dry.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said Monday that the area is on pace for the third-driest March on record, with only two-thirds of an inch of rain in the first three weeks of the month.

That said, a bit more rain is coming our way, but Bell said “There will be no washouts this week.”

Storm Team4’s Amelia Draper had the numbers: 2021 has had 0.66 inches of rain so far, outpaced only by the 0.57 inches of 1910 and the remarkable 0.05 inches of rainfall in 2006.

Draper said the dry conditions have led to wildfires in the area, especially given that they’re combined with decent winds, and the fact that “the dry foliage from the fall and winter is perfect kindling.”

There aren’t any specific drought conditions in this area, Draper said, but in the West, it’s “extremely serious and forecast to worsen.”

The best chances of rain are looking like Wednesday morning, Friday morning and Sunday afternoon, Bell said. Wednesday is looking to hold about a quarter-inch of rain, and Friday’s rain chances are “hit and miss,” with mild temperatures to go along with the clouds and possible showers.

The forecast for the next few days:

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers by evening
Chance of rain: 30%
Wind: East 5-10 mph
Highs: 55-62

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with rain likely in the morning and a few afternoon showers
Chance of rain: 50%
Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph
Highs: 58-64

Thursday

Sun and clouds, and milder, with an isolated shower possible
Chance of rain: 20%
Wind: South 5-15 mph
Highs: 68-74

Friday

Sunny and clouds, with scattered thunderstorms possible.
Chance Of Rain: 30%
Wind: Southwest 15-30 mph
Highs: 74-79

Current conditions:

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Are there too many cooks in the federal cyber kitchen?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up