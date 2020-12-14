Precipitation likely Monday, but real snow threat comes Wednesday

If you're looking forward to a little snow, it's not likely the precipitation in the forecast on Monday will turn into snow, but there could be some hope on the horizon.

Those who fondly remember the Dupont Circle snowball fights of years past have been sorely disappointed in recent D.C.-area winters, and while it’s not likely the precipitation in the forecast on Monday will turn into snow, there could be some hope on the horizon.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said those who live north and west of Interstate 95, in areas of higher elevation, may wake up on Monday to see a light dusting of snow. However, for most people closer to D.C. and east of the District, Monday will mostly be “a rain event,” Theodore said.

Do not forget about the storm tomorrow!! Take a look. @somaratheodore will have the latest for you on #NBC4DC at 6pm. https://t.co/7DxTRJwPE6 — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) December 13, 2020

The precipitation will be followed by gusty conditions that make the 40-degree temperatures feel 10 degrees cooler.

The wind that blows out Monday’s rain, Theodore said, will bring some bright skies on Tuesday. She said, “call Tuesday ‘the calm before the storm.'”

The sun may make you think it’s warm outside, but be sure to bring a winter coat if you’ll be out doing errands Tuesday.

There are multiple threats for impactful wintry weather next week. Accumulating #snow is possible Monday especially for higher elevations near and west of the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains, with more widespread & significant snow possible Wednesday-Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/f6SEZjTdQB — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 12, 2020

A day later, you’ll definitely need that down jacket and ice scraper. An area of high pressure will bring some cold air that could combine with precipitation on Wednesday for what forecasters are calling a likely winter storm.

Theodore said it’s not completely clear whether Wednesday’s event will be freezing rain or substantial snow, noting that some of that has to do with what happens when two weather systems — one moving from the southwest to the north and another area of high pressure in the north — intersect.

If the colder air from the north dominates, it’s likely to produce snow, but if the warmer air mingles with coastal moisture, it should produce mostly rain. As is often the case, those in the areas west of the District should see higher snow totals.

The weather event should last until the early hours of Thursday, Theodore said.

Monday: Rain, heavy at times, with a rain/snow mix north and west of D.C. Highs: low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Winter storm likely with snow west of I-95 and rain to the east. Highs: Mid-to-upper 30s.

