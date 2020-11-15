CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Unprecedented surge’ in cases possible after Thanksgiving | Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Weather News » High winds, strong thunderstorms…

High winds, strong thunderstorms batter region Sunday evening

Zeke Hartner

November 15, 2020, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hold onto your hats, because a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the region should bring high winds and rain to the D.C. area Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Frederick County, Maryland, until 6 p.m.

A powerful cold front is to blame for the high winds and rain storms, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Winds could reach speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

Theodore said those in the line of the storms should expect a few downed trees and potential power outages overnight.

Radar

Forecast

Sunday evening: Showers and strong storms; gusty winds likely. Temperatures in the 60s to high 50s.

Sunder overnight: Rains clear, but remains breezy. Temperatures in the upper 40s.

Monday: Sunshine, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Cold morning, then lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Another cold start to the day, mostly sunny and cool later on. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department ‘reimagine taskforce’ collecting IT lessons learned during COVID-19

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

Commerce’s ITA has a head start on its digital transformation journey

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up