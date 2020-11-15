High winds, strong thunderstorms batter region Sunday evening

Hold onto your hats, because a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the region should bring high winds and rain to the D.C. area Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Frederick County, Maryland, until 6 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hagerstown MD, Winchester VA, Martinsburg WV until 6:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/7rzuZzxTdO
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 15, 2020
A powerful cold front is to blame for the high winds and rain storms, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore.
Winds could reach speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.
Theodore said those in the line of the storms should expect a few downed trees and potential power outages overnight.
Radar
Forecast
Sunday evening: Showers and strong storms; gusty winds likely. Temperatures in the 60s to high 50s.
Sunder overnight: Rains clear, but remains breezy. Temperatures in the upper 40s.
Monday: Sunshine, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Cold morning, then lots of sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Another cold start to the day, mostly sunny and cool later on. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.