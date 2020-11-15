High winds, strong thunderstorms batter region Sunday evening

Hold onto your hats, because a line of strong thunderstorms moving through the region should bring high winds and rain to the D.C. area Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Frederick County, Maryland, until 6 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Hagerstown MD, Winchester VA, Martinsburg WV until 6:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/7rzuZzxTdO — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 15, 2020

A powerful cold front is to blame for the high winds and rain storms, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Winds could reach speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph.

Theodore said those in the line of the storms should expect a few downed trees and potential power outages overnight.

