Pleasant weather in store for Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day weekend is off to a much cooler start, following a summer that at times brought scorching heat.

Saturday will begin with mostly clear skies, as high pressure builds through the day, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Briana Bermensolo.

She said sunny and pleasant conditions are forecast for the D.C. area — including regional beaches, with comfortable, dry weather on Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Saturday will be “the coolest dry day since the middle of June.”

High temperatures today will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. For many, this will be the coolest dry day since the middle of June. pic.twitter.com/V9MIiDc48R — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 5, 2020

Low humidity is forecast to continue Sunday, before it begins feeling “sticky again” by Monday, Bermensolo said.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny and very pleasant with low humidity. High temperatures in the upper 70s to 80.

Sunny and very pleasant with low humidity. High temperatures in the upper 70s to 80. Saturday overnight: Mostly clear skies continue. Low temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60.

Mostly clear skies continue. Low temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable with low humidity. High temperatures in the low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable with low humidity. High temperatures in the low 80s. Labor Day Monday: Warmer and sunny with a bit more stickiness. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

