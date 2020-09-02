Hail, tornado threat precede ‘fantastic’ Labor Day weekend forecast

The D.C. area is expected to endure two days of strong storms before being rewarded with pleasant weather for the holiday weekend.

The D.C. area will endure two days of strong storms before being rewarded with pleasant weather for the Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday drizzle and humidity and will make temperatures in the upper 80s feel more like the upper 90s, before potentially severe storms develop Wednesday afternoon.

“Expect a 60% chance of storms to develop after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening commute,” NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

“Some of these storms could be strong to severe, bringing the threat of damaging winds, some small hail and even an isolated tornado or two.”

Ricketts said overnight fog is possible and more muggy conditions are expected Thursday, with high temperatures around 90 and a heat index nearing 100.

NBC Washington forecaster Chuck Bell said once the region beats the heat, there’s “a significant, season-changing, cold front” coming Friday, which sets us up for a beautiful holiday weekend.

“Saturday, Sunday and Monday will look fantastic,” Bell said. “Afternoon highs around 80° and overnight lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees all three days! That’s tough to beat for Labor Day — or any — weekend.”

Forecast:

Wednesday: Passing morning showers, midday partly to mostly cloudy. Storms expected after 3 p.m., some strong to severe. Hot and humid. The heat index will make temps in the mid- to upper 80s feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

Passing morning showers, midday partly to mostly cloudy. Storms expected after 3 p.m., some strong to severe. Hot and humid. The heat index will make temps in the mid- to upper 80s feel more like the mid to upper 90s. Overnight: Cloudy with stray showers, muggy with some patchy fog. Temps in the 60s and 70s.

Cloudy with stray showers, muggy with some patchy fog. Temps in the 60s and 70s. Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms, some strong. Temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index near 100.

Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms, some strong. Temperatures in the low 90s and a heat index near 100. Friday: Isolated storm possible, otherwise more sun with gradually falling humidity in the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 80s.

Isolated storm possible, otherwise more sun with gradually falling humidity in the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 80s. The weekend: Sunshine and comfortable. High temperatures around 80, with lows in the low 50s to near 60.

