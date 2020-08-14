Wet weather lightens up Friday, but persists into weekend

Bouts of rain will ease up to end the D.C. area's work week, but storms are expected to intensify throughout the weekend.

Bouts of rain will ease up to end the D.C. area’s work week, but storms are expected to intensify throughout the weekend.

The deluge witnessed in spots throughout the region Thursday will mostly take the form of occasional showers this weekend, according to NBC Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Bell is anticipating less severe weather due to a more stable atmosphere brought on by plenty of clouds and a northeast wind. He said that rainfall amounts should total around half an inch.

As of about 7:45 a.m. Friday morning, Storm Team4’s Matt Ritter said a few showers are mainly taking place in parts of southern Maryland.

However, Ritter said scattered thunderstorms with significant downpours are still a possibility later on Friday afternoon.

Rain chances are highest during the heart of the weekend from mid Saturday afternoon into early Sunday evening, according to Bell. He said that total rainfall on Saturday could be several inches, which creates a chance of flooding after a stretch of wet weather this week.

Current conditions

Forecast