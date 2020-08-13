Stormy weather continues Thursday for DC area

Storms battered the D.C. region Wednesday leading to flooding and road damages in some areas. But the risk of flooding returns Thursday through the weekend. Here's what to know.

Storms battered the D.C. region Wednesday, leading to flooding and road damages in some areas. But the risk of flooding returns Thursday through the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

Storms return Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, as a stalled boundary continues to trigger heavy rainfall, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday for parts of southern Maryland, including Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

“Slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall may develop over southern Maryland during the early morning periods of Thursday. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be cooler, but the afternoon forecast will be similar to Wednesday’s. Some areas of rain are possible Thursday morning, not just during the afternoon.

More downpours and storms are in the forecast later Friday, with the chance for some storms over the weekend as the air remains muggy.

Torrential rain from slow, erratic-moving thunderstorms that moved across the area triggered a string of flash flood warnings for several Maryland and Virginia counties Wednesday.

Tones rang Wednesday afternoon in Ellicott City as flooding once again threatened the historic Main Street area. The tone alert system was activated and sounded several times, and residents were urged to seek higher ground. However, water never overflowed the banks of the Tiber Creek, which snakes along and under Main Street.

On Wednesday morning, thunderstorms dumped 3 inches of rain to the Manassas area of Northern Virginia, leading to high standing water on roadways and even a sinkhole that cut off a residential neighborhood.

Forecast

Thursday : Showers and storms possible through the day, cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

: Showers and storms possible through the day, cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Friday : Cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Flooding possible.

: Cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Flooding possible. Saturday: Partly sunny and muggy. Chance of afternoon storms. High in the low to mid 80s.

