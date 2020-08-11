DC issues heat emergency as temperatures rise; heat index could hit 101

A heat emergency has been issued for D.C. as hot and humid conditions continue to boil the region. The heat index is expected to hit 101.

During a heat emergency, the District activates cooling centers throughout the city. They can be found online.

Temperatures aren’t the only thing residents need to worry about.

According to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts, there’s a 20% chance thunderstorms could hit in the afternoon. There could be a stray, lingering shower overnight as well.

A cold front is expected to approach the area through Wednesday. Expect some sunshine to start, but with increasing clouds and increasing rain chances by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for most of the D.C. area, starting Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

Wednesday temperatures will stick into the low 90s with that heat index closer to 100. Then that front will stall across the area at least through Saturday, perhaps through the beginning of next week, Ricketts said.

This will bring daily rain chances to the region starting Wednesday night and continuing through the weekend.

The flood threat will increase as well, so watch for some heavy rainmakers during this time.

Current conditions

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with 20% chance of some afternoon storms. Heat index: 101.

Overnight: More clouds around, spotty showers. Temps: 70s/60s

Wednesday: Sunny to start with increasing clouds, muggy and warm with afternoon storms. Temps: Lower 90s. Heat Index: Near 100.

Thursday: Showers and storms possible through the day, cloudy. Temps: Upper 80s.

Friday: Cloudy with storms likely, some flooding. Temps: lower 80s.