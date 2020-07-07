Hot, humid Tuesday could see more severe storms and hail

The region is in for a hot and humid Tuesday punctuated by thunderstorms that have the potential to bring hail.

Abandon all hope of drying out Tuesday afternoon: Punctuating a hot and humid day will be another round of strong thunderstorms, with a potential for hail and flooding.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach the low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

“We will have another chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could be strong to possibly severe, bringing strong winds and heavy rain with some hail,” Ricketts said.

When it isn’t raining, Ricketts said the area can expect to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

The evening will still carry a chance for showers, but most of the stronger storms are expected to have moved out. Temperatures will then settle into the 70s and the region will finally have a chance to dry out.

Wednesday brings sunshine and more hot temperatures with a chance for isolated storms and showers in the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will again be in the 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Friday could see the arrival of a significant storm system that has been moving through the deep south, according to Ricketts. The system is currently heading towards the coastal regions of the Carolinas and could bring heavy rains Friday and into Saturday.

Monday storms deliver flooding, power outages

The storm system that rocked the D.C. region late Monday left a good deal of flooding and over 10,000 people without power at its height.

Some areas in southern Maryland saw enough flooding to wash away sections of the road.

There is significant damage from last night’s storm in St. Mary’s County. Pictures are from Moakley Street and Morganza Turner Road. Do NOT drive through standing or moving water, it could be very deep and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/W9gK7jZXR2 — SouthernMD WX & NEWS (@SOMDWxNews) July 7, 2020

The power company Pepco reported storms had brought down power lines in the region, and advised anyone who saw damaged lines not to go near them.

This evening’s storms brought several trees down on power lines. As we work to restore power safely, we want you to stay safe too. Please stay away from downed wires. https://t.co/GLnlMgtmVX — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) July 7, 2020

From a vantage point near the Potomac River, WTOP’s Dave Dildine captured dramatic imagery of the storm battering Northern Virginia.

Lightning reflecting in the Potomac River between Old Town and National Harbor #MDWX #VAWX #DCWX pic.twitter.com/9LfvQ5KkJ5 — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 7, 2020

Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid with a 40% chance of afternoon storms. Some storms may be strong to severe. Temps in the low to mid 90s with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight temperatures in the 70s with a chance of lingering showers and patchy fog.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated afternoon storms. Temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny and muggy. Temps around 90.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy with a chance for rain. Temperatures around 90.

