Extreme heat due for DC area Saturday, heat index may top 100

A heat emergency continues in D.C. as temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday afternoon.

The high temperatures, which with humidity may feel like 100 degrees or more at times, are expected to stick around for at least the next week.

It is forecast to be sunny Saturday with a chance of isolated showers south of the District, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. While a small break in humidity is expected, humid conditions are expected to return Sunday.

Sunday’s heat index could reach 107, and near 110 on Monday.

The National Weather Service will likely issue a heat advisory for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with heat indexes over 105 degrees during the afternoon hours, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued a heat emergency on Friday.

DC will experience #ExtremeHeat over the next few days. Use these tips to #StayCoolDC.

👉 If outdoors, take breaks in shade

👉 Drink plenty of liquids

👉 Dial 311 if you see someone in need of relief from heat

👉 Call @HumaneRescue if you see pets left outdoors in extreme heat

Keeping cool

Local utilities are getting the word out about the importance of conserving energy during hot stretches like the one the D.C. area is in.

Peggy Fox, a Dominion Energy spokeswoman, said the utility is also ready to meet the anticipated high demand.

“We spend a lot of time and resources throughout the year to inspect, maintain and upgrade our electrical systems,” Fox said. “We’re always out there.”

Fox said the best way for customers to conserve power is raising the thermostat.

“You can save up to 3% on cooling costs for each degree,” Fox said. “So we advise to try the EPA’s recommended 78 degrees when you’re away from home.”

Other ideas include closing the blinds, cooking outside and only keeping fans on when you’re in the room.

Cooling centers during the coronavirus

At D.C. cooling sites, people will be offered a mask which they are required to wear for the entire time they are in the cooling site. Social distancing will be practiced, as people are directed to open seats that are marked with tape to indicate distancing requirements.

Pools and spray parks in the District remain closed, as under ReOpen DC guidelines, communal pools may only start to reopen on the third stage of reopening. D.C. is currently in Phase Two of its reopening. Find a list of cooling sites in D.C. here.

For Maryland and Virginia residents, check with each jurisdiction to see which cooling sites are open:

Maryland

Anne Arundel County — Anne Arundel County are open through Tuesday, in response to prolonged high temperatures and excessive humidity.

Calvert County — The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will open two cooling centers in the county for residents who need to take refuge from the heat in a safe, cool place, with safe drinking water available.

Charles County — A few locations will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the duration of the heat advisory.

Frederick County

Montgomery County

Virginia

Forecast

Saturday: Hazy and very hot. A little less humid. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Highs: low to mid-90s. Heat index: close to 100.

Saturday night: Mostly clear and warm. Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms possible mainly south and west of D.C. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 90s, with a heat index in the lower 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms and dangerous heat. Temperatures are expected to be around 100, with a heat index near 110.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures forecast for the upper 90s with a heat index nearing 105.

Current conditions