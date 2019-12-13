Dense fog advisory issued for WTOP listening area

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory spanning Baltimore to Charlottesville and beyond, in effect from 5 p.m. to midnight overnight Friday Dec. 13 to Saturday Dec. 14.

Areas of dense fog have formed this evening with visibility less than one-quarter mile. Fog should improve some when steadier rain arrives later tonight. Be cautious and use low-beam headlights if traveling this evening. pic.twitter.com/WFGtJjmhUd — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) December 13, 2019

Visibility will be around an eighth of a mile, according to Storm Team 4’s Steve Prinzivalli. The weather advisory applies to the Washington and Baltimore regions, central Maryland, Northern Virginia and portions of central Virginia and eastern West Virginia.

“Drivers should reduce speed, use the low-beam headlights and increase their following distance,” said Prinzivalli. He said the fog is due to the “saturated low atmosphere,” which will be responsible for some periods of rain overnight in the D.C. area and occasional showers continuing into the day.

