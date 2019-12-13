Home » Weather News » Dense fog advisory issued…

Dense fog advisory issued for WTOP listening area

Vivian Medithi

December 13, 2019, 9:33 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for much of WTOP’s listening area. The advisory is in effect through midnight Friday, Dec. 13.

Visibility will be around an eighth of a mile, according to Storm Team 4’s Steve Prinzivalli. The weather advisory applies to the Washington and Baltimore regions, central Maryland, Northern Virginia and portions of central Virginia and eastern West Virginia.

“Drivers should reduce speed, use the low-beam headlights and increase their following distance,” said Prinzivalli. He said the fog is due to the “saturated low atmosphere,” which will be responsible for some periods of rain overnight in the D.C. area and occasional showers continuing into the day.

