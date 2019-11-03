Wet hot American … autumn? This October was one of the warmest and wettest

This October was warmer and wetter than normal, according to data from the National Weather Service.

October began feeling a lot like summer, and ended as one of the warmest and wettest on record.

This year saw the seventh warmest and ninth wettest October on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The hottest day was on Oct. 2, when temperatures soared above both the daily record, which was set in 1986, and the monthly one, which was set in 1941.

“We had a record of 98 degrees on Oct. 2. That’s a record for the date. It was also a record for the month of October, the old one being 96 back in 1941 on Oct. 5,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

The previous daily record was 89 degrees in 1986, according to the National Weather Service.

October is also usually a dry month, but this year, the D.C. area saw the wettest October since 2005. This October’s monthly rainfall was 196% of normal, the National Weather Service said.

“You don’t want to go into October with a drought, but we did. We ended up getting 6.66 inches though for the month … that absolutely helped the drought situation,” Ritter said.

