Tornado watch, flash flood warning issued as severe weather looms over DC area

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and wind pelted parts of the area Thursday night, causing areal flooding and power outages. But it will be over Friday, when it will be cooler and windy. Goodbye October, hello November.

Severe storms rocked the WTOP listening area Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Parts of central Montgomery County, including Germantown, Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village, were under a flash flood warning until 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Flash Flood Warning including Germantown MD, Gaithersburg MD, Montgomery Village MD until 12:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/SXw2gQopiV — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 1, 2019

A tornado watch that had been issued for much of the WTOP listening area Thursday was canceled at 12 a.m. Friday.

The areas under a tornado watch included:

D.C.

Maryland: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Virginia: Alexandria, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and wind pelted parts of the area Thursday night, causing areal flooding and power outages.

Near Great Seneca Creek, a car was submerged in high water, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted Thursday night. The driver was able to get out, and there was no reported injury.

There were several water rescues throughout the county, including cars stuck in high water in Rockville and in Gaithersburg; and one person was extricated after a tree fell into a car in Colesville, Piringer said.

Severe weather affected local holiday events, such as a parade in Leesburg, Virginia, that was canceled.

Enorme árbol se desploma en la Colorado cerca de la intersección con la 16 aquí en el noroeste de DC. Casi 600 personas sin servicio eléctrico. Estamos en #AlertaDelTiempo. Nos vemos a las 11 en su @Telemundo44 pic.twitter.com/y9kzhTxkud — Alberto Pimienta (@apimientaDC) November 1, 2019

All the activity should be over on Friday. The D.C. area will be in the mid-50s by sunrise and temperatures will hold in the low 50s into early afternoon, with a gusty and blustery northwest wind around 20 mph to 30 mph and plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s by 8 p.m. Friday.

The good news about the weekend is that it will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday.

However, temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than average. Plan for 30s to around 40 both weekend mornings and low to mid-50s both afternoons.

This new, chilly pattern will be around into next week. Goodbye, October. Hello, November.

Forecast

Friday: Heavy rain before 5 a.m. Becoming sunny by noon and blustery. Falling temperatures. Chance of rain: 80% before 5 a.m. Wind: Northwest 20-30 mph. Temps: 45-55.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly, light breeze. Chance of rain: 0%. Wind: Variable 4-8 mph. Highs: 52-58.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

