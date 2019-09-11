Storms hamper evening commute in DC area

Scattered thunderstorms moved through the D.C. region early Wednesday evening, affecting the evening commute. An isolated rainfall is still possible Wednesday night but the rest of the area will be mostly dry.

Due to the high heat and humidity, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper, predicted heavy rainfall and strong, gusty winds.

Commuters were warned about damaging winds and possible hail, and the National Weather Service issued thunderstorm warnings for the D.C. area, which have all expired.

Draper said an isolated shower or storm is still possible Wednesday night, but most of the area will be dry.

Wednesday also marked the 54th 90-degree day of 2019, Draper added, and Thursday is looking to be another hot and humid day with near record warmth. That could also bring some scattered late-day showers and storms.

Friday is expected to be much cooler, with highs in the 70s, and plenty of clouds, Draper said. A washout it not in the forecast, but there could be some scattered light showers and drizzle.

Forecast

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Lows: upper 60s to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered late-day showers/storms.

Highs: upper 80s to mid-90s | Feels like: mid-90s to 100

Friday: Cloudy and cooler; chance for drizzle.

Highs: low to mid-70s

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny; warmer and a bit humid. Isolated PM storm possible.

Highs: low to mid-80s

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid

Highs: mid-80s to around 90

Outages

