Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada

The Associated Press

September 7, 2019, 11:06 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Dorian arrived on Canada’s Atlantic coast Saturday with heavy rain and powerful winds, toppling a construction crane in Halifax and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of people a day after the storm wreaked havoc on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Residents of Nova Scotia braced for heavy rainfall and potential flooding along the coast, as officials in Halifax urged people to secure heavy objects that might become projectiles. Businesses were encouraged to close early in Halifax, the provincial capital and home to 400,000 people.

A crane toppled and crashed into the side of a downtown apartment building under construction. In the city’s south end, a roof was ripped off an apartment complex, and firefighter Jeff Paris said several apartment buildings were being evacuated. With the collapsed crane and all the down trees and power lines, it’s fortunate there are no significant injuries or deaths, he said.

“The power went out hours ago, but we were well prepared,” said Tim Rissesco, who lives on the east side of Halifax harbor in Dartmouth. “We’ve got snacks and food and we’re hunkered down in the house playing board games and watching the rain and the wind.”

As Canada prepared for Dorian, floodwaters receded Saturday from North Carolina’s Outer Banks, leaving behind a muddy trail of destruction. The storm’s worst damage in the U.S. appeared to be on Ocracoke Island, which even in good weather is accessible only by boat or air and is popular with tourists for its undeveloped beaches. Longtime residents who waited out the storm described strong but manageable winds followed by a wall of water that flooded the first floors of many homes and forced some to await rescue from their attics.

“We’re used to cleaning up dead limbs and trash that’s floating around,” said Ocracoke Island resident and business owner Philip Howard. “But now it’s everything: picnic tables, doors, lumber that’s been floating around.”

Howard said by phone Saturday that flooding at his properties on the North Carolina island is 13 inches (0.3 meters) higher than the levels wrought by a storm in 1944, which he said had long been considered the worst. He raised his home higher than the 1944 flood level and still got water inside.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Howard, who owns the Village Craftsmen, a store that sells handcrafted pottery, glass and kitchen items. He said much of the merchandise on the lower shelves is ruined. Pieces of pottery were floating around inside.

Inside his house, the floorboards were buckling and curling up after being warped by the water, he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper said about 800 people had remained on the island to wait out Dorian . The storm made landfall Friday morning over the Outer Banks as a far weaker storm than the monster that devastated the Bahamas . Yet despite having been downgraded to a Category 1 storm, it still sent seawater surging into homes on Ocracoke, many for the first time in memory.

More than 1,100 Bahamians arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, after being evacuated by cruise ship from their hurricane-battered islands.

The Grand Celebration cruise ship returned to its home port after setting sail Thursday for Freeport, Grand Bahama, to deliver more than 112 tons of supplies and ferry dozens of health workers and emergency crews.

The storm made landfall Saturday evening near Sambro Creek, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Halifax with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph).

Dorian swept across the Canadian Maritimes and forecasters expected it to pass near or over western Newfoundland on Sunday.

Canadian officials prepared for the possibility of flooding, washouts and storm surges, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the military was mobilizing to assist Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Power Inc. reported more than 300,000 customers were in the dark by 7 p.m. (6 p.m. EDT), with power out in parts of Halifax, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. Karen Hutt, the utility’s chief executive, said Dorian is the largest weather event the company had ever responded to, and 1,000 workers were ready to restore power once it’s safe.

Hurricanes in Canada are somewhat rare in part because once the storms reach colder Canadian waters, they lose their main source of energy. Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard said the last hurricanes to make landfall in Canada were Hurricane Igor and Hurricane Earl in September, 2010.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Dorian was officially a post-tropical cyclone, not a hurricane, though it still packed hurricane-force winds.

Dorian lashed the eastern tip of Maine with heavy rain, strong winds and high surf as the storm passed offshore. Several hundred homes and businesses lost power.

In North Carolina, the governor said officials were aware of no serious injuries on the Outer Banks from the storm. About 200 people were in shelters and 45,000 without power as of mid-day Saturday, according to the governor’s office. Emergency officials transported fuel trucks, generators, food and water to Okracoke.

At least five deaths in the Southeast were blamed on Dorian. Four were men in Florida or North Carolina who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane. North Carolina officials said a 67-year-old man died Friday in Pamlico County after he collapsed while cleaning storm debris.

Dorian slammed the Bahamas at the start of the week with 185 mph (295 kph) winds, killing at least 43 people and obliterating countless homes. From there, it swept past Florida and Georgia, then sideswiped the Carolinas on Thursday, spinning off tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles.

Ocracoke resident and restaurant owner Jason Wells said he lost three vehicles and a golf cart to floodwaters, and he has $5,000 worth of food in a freezer on an island that still lacks power. He said by text message Saturday that he and family members were already bleaching and disinfecting their houses, but he feared weeks could pass before electricity returned to most houses because of wiring problems caused by floodwaters.

“We are a close knit community. We will power on,” Wells wrote. “We will persevere. We are family. Time to get to work.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

A group of friends gather along the Halifax harbor as winds from Hurricane Dorian hit Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Waves crash into boats long the waterfront in Halifax, Nova Scotia as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian is picking up strength as it approaches Canada. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
A home damaged by Hurricane Dorian is surrounded by debris in Eastern Shores just outside of Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
An unidentified man raises his arms in the winds from Hurricane Dorian along the Halifax harbor in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
A tornado caused by Hurricane Dorian ripped through Little River, South Carolina. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Mike Rogers takes a photo of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian that blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Hyatt Busbey gets a view of the ocean and sound as Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Buxton, N.C. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
New images from the North Carolina Department of Transportation show road flooding in Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian made landfall Friday morning.
New images from the North Carolina Department of Transportation show road flooding in Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian made landfall Friday morning.
Power company lineman work to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2018. (AP/Tom Copeland)
William Ellinge, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., takes photos of waves crashing on the shore in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (AP/Ken Ruinard)
An Isle of Palms resident clears the drain on Hartnett Blvd. during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
An Isle of Palms resident clears the drain on Hartnett Blvd. during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP/Mic Smith)
Horry County Fire Rescue walk through flood waters checking a neighborhood in Little River, near North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (AP/Ken Ruinard)
Bill Bailey, assistant chief of the Emerald Isle Police Department, walks past a damaged trailer in the Holiday Trav-l Park on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a possible tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Power company lineman work to restore power after a tornado hit Emerald Isle, N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP/Tom Copeland)
Heavy rain and wind move through Charleston, S.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Hurricane Dorian raked the coastal Carolinas with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain Thursday, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward the dangerously exposed Outer Banks. (AP/Meg Kinnard)
Emerald Isle town employees work to clear the road after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East coast on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP/Tom Copeland)
Police close the bridge to Wrightsville Beach, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The island is under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Dorian nears. (AP/Jeffrey Collins)
Boats are removed from the water at Winters Yachts in Swansboro N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moves up the East coast on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland) (AP/Tom Copeland)
Large waves crashed onto the beach of Tybee Island, Ga., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved closer to the Georgia coast. (Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News via AP) (AP/Casey Jones)
Andrew Parker watches the latest on Hurricane Dorian from the bar at Huc-A-Poos pizza restaurant, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Tybee Island, Ga. Parker said he’s been through eight hurricanes in his lifetime as a resident of Tybee. And like the others Parker said he plans on riding Dorian out at his home on the island. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (AP/Stephen B. Morton)
Jen Fabrick, left, and Anne Herring, right, walk through flood waters covering St. Mary’s Street at Langs Marina near their homes while Hurricane Dorian passes by on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in St. Mary’s, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (AP/Curtis Compton)
Dora Corso sits with all her belongings in the hallway of the North Myrtle Beach High School in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Corso was evacuated from the beach front resort where she was living to the Red Cross shelter and has no plans for where to go after the storm passes. Residents of North Myrtle Beach are awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Dorian later today and through Thursday. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) (AP/Jason Lee)
The sun sets over Lake Eustis in Tavares, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. By Wednesday, Hurricane Dorian was pushing northward a relatively safe distance off the Florida coastline with reduced but still-dangerous 110 mph (175 kph) winds. An estimated 3 million people in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to clear out, and highways leading inland were turned into one-way evacuation routes. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (AP/Stephen M. Dowell)
Chris Creel, manager of Piggly Wiggly, stocks pallets of bottled water as grocery customers prepare for the arrival of storm weather with Hurricane Dorian in New Bern, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2019. New Bern is still recovering from the damages caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) (AP/Gray Whitley)
US Army National Guard Pvt. Christopher Zambuto, left, and Specialist Jermaris Hamilton assemble cots in a shelter for Hurricane Dorian evacuees inside the old Sears location at Northgate Mall, on Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019, in Durham, NC. (Casey Toth/The News & Observer via AP) (AP/Casey Toth)
Rains and wind pelt Charleston, S.C., early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian enters the area. Hurricane Dorian has begun raking the Southeast U.S. seaboard, threatening to inundate low-lying coasts from Georgia to southwest Virginia with a dangerous storm surge after its deadly mauling of the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) (AP/Meg Kinnard)
A customer walks out of The Tidal Market III convenience store in Wilmington, N.C, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Hurricane Dorian was expected to brush just off the coast of the area (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) (AP/Jeffrey Collins)
Police close the bridge to Wrightsville Beach, N.C., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The island is under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Dorian nears. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins) (AP/Jeffrey Collins)
George Raspberry, of R&S Masonry and Justin Martin, of Local Builders, work to install plywood panels on a house at the 600-block of Pollock Street in historic New Bern, N.C., September 4, 2019. Residents are preparing for storm weather before the reported arrival of Hurricane Dorian. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) (AP/Gray Whitley)
Justin Martin, of Local Builders, and George Raspberry, of R&S Masonry, install plywood panels on a house in historic New Bern, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Residents are preparing for storm weather before the reported arrival of Hurricane Dorian. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) (AP/Gray Whitley)
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham thanks U.S. Coast Guard officials for their work on Hurricane Dorian preparedness from at their operations center in North Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) (AP/Meg Kinnard)
Large waves crashed onto the beach of Tybee Island, Ga., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian moved closer to the Georgia coast. (Casey Jones/Savannah Morning News via AP) (AP/Casey Jones)
Resident Bob Medvey loads filled sandbags from a sand pile provided by the City of New Bern at the corner of South Front and Craven streets in historic downtown New Bern, N.C., September 4, 2019. Business and residents can fill sandbags to help prevent potential flood damage with the reported arrival of Hurricane Dorian along the North Carolina coast. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP) (AP/Gray Whitley)
Boats are removed from the water at Winters Yachts in Swansboro N.C. as Hurricane Dorian moves up the East coast on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland) (AP/Tom Copeland)
Ryan Smith, 60, left, and Hiram Williams, 71, stock an auditorium with goods slated to be sent to the Bahamas at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. South Florida residents spared from Hurricane Dorian’s wrath are donating relief supplies to relatives in the Bahamas. Droves of Floridians turned out Tuesday to share cans of food, water bottles and boxes of diapers. (AP Photo/Ellis Rua) (AP/Ellis Rua)
Volunteers Sanai Clark, 14, and Elliot Mirutil, 7, bring items to be donated to the Bahamas at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the church has organized items to be sent to the island nation via seaplane. (AP Photo/Ellis Rua) (AP/Ellis Rua)
Volunteers Jazz Williams, 29, left, and Jodye Scavella, 47, organize donated goods for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Members of two historically black churches are sorting and preparing the supplies to be flown to the hurricane-ravaged islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. (AP Photo/Ellis Rua) (AP/Ellis Rua)
People walk the shoreline of Juno Beach near the pier under high gust winds as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida while the Category 4 storm continues to ravage the Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Carl Juste)
Surfers take advantage of waves at Anglin’s Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida, while the storm continues to ravage the Bahamas. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/David Santiago)
Brandon Ennis runs away from waves caused by Hurricane Dorian crashing over the jetty of the Jupiter inlet, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (AP/Joe Cavaretta)
Three men walk near the beach as Hurricane Dorian approaches September 3, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The slow-moving Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm after battering the Bahamas for more than a day, is expected to veer north-northwest, skimming the coast of Florida later today and overnight, according to weather reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
Vacationer Patti Riter of Whitesboro, New York secures her umbrella as a squall moves in caused by the approach of Hurricane Dorian September 3, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The slow-moving Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm after battering the Bahamas for more than a day, is expected to veer north-northwest, skimming the coast of Florida later today and overnight, according to weather reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
Heavy surf caused by the approach of Hurricane Dorian pounds the boardwalk September 3, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The slow-moving Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm after battering the Bahamas for more than a day, is expected to veer north-northwest, skimming the coast of Florida later today and overnight, according to weather reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
A woman seeks cover from wind, blowing sand and rain whipped up by Hurricane Dorian as she walks on the beach on September 2, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Dorian, once expected to make landfall near Cocoa Beach as a category 4 storm, is currently predicted to turn north and stay off the Florida coast, lessening the impact on the area. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
A line of people board a charter bus at Savannah’s Civic Center to an inland shelter as residents evacuate from Hurricane Dorian, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Savannah, Ga. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP) (AP/Steve Bisson)
A swimmer takes advantage of big waves during high tide as Hurricane Dorian churns offshore on September 3, 2019 in Indialantic, Florida. The massive, slow-moving hurricane which devastated parts of the Bahamas with 110 mph winds and heavy rains is expected to now head northwest and travel parallel to Florida’s eastern coast, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
Resident and business owner Karen Kelly takes some time off to experience the heavy surf in advance of Hurricane Dorian, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Tybee Island, Ga. The state issued a mandatory evacuation along the coast of Georgia on Sunday well before the storm’s expected arrival. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (AP/Stephen B. Morton)
Juna Beach residents Anneka, 8, left, and sister, Breanna, 10, right, along with their mother, Leah Hanza, center, get a close look of the waves crashing against the Juno Beach Pier as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida after it ravaged the Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP) (AP/Carl Juste)
Most residents of Palm Beach Island had evacuated their oceanfront properties by Tuesday morning. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Palm Beach Island looking deserted Tuesday morning. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Gray skies are seen on Palm Beach Island. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Two men observe a squall caused by Hurricane Dorian which is looming in the Atlantic Ocean, on Sept. 3, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Dorian, once expected to make landfall along the Florida coast as a category 4 storm, is currently predicted to turn north and stay off the Florida coast, lessening the impact on the area. Dorian strengthened to a “catastrophic” Category 5 storm, packing winds of 175 mph and bearing down on the northern Bahamas before an expected turn to the north along the eastern seaboard of the United States, according to weather forecasts. (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
Visitors gather on the beach during high tide as Hurricane Dorian churns offshore on September 3, 2019 in Indialantic, Florida. The massive, slow-moving hurricane which devastated parts of the Bahamas with 110 mph winds and heavy rains is expected to now head northwest and travel parallel to Floridaâ€™s eastern coast, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
People take photos as the sun rises over a nearly-empty beach as Hurricane Dorian lingers offshore on Sept. 3, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The massive, slow-moving hurricane which devastated parts of the Bahamas and once was predicted to make landfall near Cocoa Beach, is now expected to stay off the Florida coast. (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
A beach goer climbs the stairs near the Juno Beach Pier as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida while the storm continues to ravage the Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP/Carl Juste)
People stand on the boardwalk along the Atlantic Ocean at night as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian reach Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts Monday. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that “only a small deviation” could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land. (AP/Gerald Herbert)
Weston Lee, of Vero Beach, stands near the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP/Gerald Herbert)
Vero Beach police officers James Doty and Chayse Hatfield, left, knock on doors to notify residents of a trailer park community of a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP/Gerald Herbert)
Glenn Pinson, left, and Justin Raines make some last-minute preparations as they secure outdoor furniture at a restaurant in Cocoa Beach, Fla., in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian to the East Coast, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP/John Raoux)
A message to Hurricane Dorian is spry painted on a covering over a window at the Coastal Angler Magazine office, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP/John Raoux)
A group of friends gather along the Halifax harbor as winds from Hurricane Dorian hit Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
Waves crash into boats long the waterfront in Halifax, Nova Scotia as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Dorian is picking up strength as it approaches Canada. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
A home damaged by Hurricane Dorian is surrounded by debris in Eastern Shores just outside of Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The Bahamian health ministry said helicopters and boats are on the way to help people in affected areas, though officials warned of delays because of severe flooding and limited access. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
An unidentified man raises his arms in the winds from Hurricane Dorian along the Halifax harbor in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Mike Rogers takes a photo of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian that blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Storm surge from Hurricane Dorian blocks Cedar Island off from the mainland on NC 12 in Atlantic, N.C., after Hurricane Dorian past the coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Hyatt Busbey gets a view of the ocean and sound as Hurricane Dorian passes over Hatteras Island on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in Buxton, N.C. A weakened Hurricane Dorian flooded homes on North Carolina's Outer Banks on Friday with a ferocity that seemed to take storm-hardened residents by surprise. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
New images from the North Carolina Department of Transportation show road flooding in Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian made landfall Friday morning.
New images from the North Carolina Department of Transportation show road flooding in Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian made landfall Friday morning.
An Isle of Palms resident clears the drain on Hartnett Blvd. during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
