DC area under severe thunderstorm watch

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the D.C. area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Though Storm Team 4 meteorologist Amelia Draper doesn’t expect Wednesday’s batch of storms to be as widely active as Tuesday’s, she’s already seeing rain around parts of the area.

“We’re starting to see popcorn thunderstorms across the area. Around the Beltway, only light activity right now, but that being said, the Beltway and Maryland…dealing with some showery activity,” Draper said just before 4 p.m.

Draper said she was tracking heavier rain moving out of West Virginia and into parts of Loudoun County, Virginia, and Frederick County, Maryland. It’s a storm that could go severe, she added.

D.C.

MARYLAND: Montgomery, Prince George’s, Charles, Howard, Anne Arundel and Frederick counties.

VIRGINIA: Cities of Alexandria, Manassas, Manassas Park, Fairfax and Falls Church. Also Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch (in pink) is in effect through 10 PM for the DC and Baltimore Metro areas due to the potential for damaging thunderstorms. The primary threat will be damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/MyK3aAULzB — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) August 21, 2019

Draper said wind gusts could go up to 60 mph.

Forecast

Wednesday night: Passing clouds, muggy, patchy fog by dawn. Lows in the high 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy, hot and humid. PM rain and thunder expected. Highs in the high 80s to low 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; much cooler. Also chance of showers. Highs in the high 70s to low 80s.

