Snow gives way to rain Saturday, before springlike Sunday

A mix of rain and snow fell across the WTOP listening area Friday afternoon and evening and forecasters say the storm is all but finished. But beware black ice and slushy roads in suburbs north and west of D.C.

Light flurries began falling in and around D.C. on Friday around noon and continued steadily in some areas, until around 9 p.m., when the system moved off.

Although roads were too warm during the storm to form slick spots, ice could form overnight as the temperatures drop below or near freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

Closer to, and south and east of D.C. could see isolated slippery spots. Light winds and wet roads are going to be found throughout the entire WTOP listening area.

Accumulations did not amount to much anywhere but the farthest reaches north and west of the D.C. area. A fine dusting on grassy areas, rooftops and cars was the most those in the D.C. area saw from this storm.

A total of about half an inch of snow fell in the WTOP listening area, with anything above that generally limited to the higher elevations of Virginia and West Virginia, west of Interstate 81.

Saturday will start on the cold side with temperatures in the 30s. Mercifully, temperatures begin warming from there, but will most likely not break into the 50s. Not so mercifully, more rain will push into the area and stick around through the overnight hours and into Sunday.

Who’s ready for the weekend!? I know I am especially with this weather forecast. Dry on Saturday with highs around 50 and plenty of clouds. Some rain Saturday night into early Sunday (ends 9AM) then … THEN … near 70 Sunday afternoon with some sun. pic.twitter.com/6biRXF8AX9 — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) March 7, 2019

Speaking of Sunday…

After that rain pushes out of the region by midmorning on Sunday, the area could see its first truly nice, spring-like day of March. Temperatures rise into the 60s, and could break 70 if the region gets enough sunshine.

“This weekend will be nice for outdoor exercise, going skiing — especially Saturday so conditions aren’t too slushy — and getting the car washed Sunday afternoon,” Prinzivalli said.

On a slightly less exciting front for Sunday, Daylight Saving Time will push the clocks forward an hour, which means everybody loses an hour of sleep. Once you’re over the unpleasantness, go ahead and enjoy the beautiful day out there.

Forecast:

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy. More seasonable. Rain overnight. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s.

: Mostly cloudy. More seasonable. Rain overnight. Highs: upper 40s to low 50s. SUNDAY : Cloudy with showers. Breezy and much warmer. Highs: low to mid 60s.

: Cloudy with showers. Breezy and much warmer. Highs: low to mid 60s. MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs: mid 50s to low 60s.

Current conditions:

