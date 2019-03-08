202
Home » Weather News » PHOTOS: Snow falls in…

PHOTOS: Snow falls in and around DC

By WTOP Staff March 8, 2019 6:00 pm 03/08/2019 06:00pm
9 Shares

The last wintry mix before a mild, spring-like weekend fell on the D.C. area on Friday.

Although there wasn’t much in the way of accumulation, the flurries were really coming down before the evening commute.

See some photos of what is hopefully winter’s last hurrah in the D.C. area.

And send snow photos to WTOP, if you can do so safely, using @WTOP on Twitter, through the WTOP app, or email them to talkback@wtop.com.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
2019 Snow Living News Local News march snow Photo Galleries snow snow photos Weather News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
500
10 things you didn’t know about St. Patrick’s Day
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity birthdays March 10-16
Today in History: March 15
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018