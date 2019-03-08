PHOTOS: Snow falls in and around DC

What is hopefully winter's last hurrah fell Friday as a wintry mix on the D.C. area. See photos of the snowy scenes.

The last wintry mix before a mild, spring-like weekend fell on the D.C. area on Friday.

Although there wasn’t much in the way of accumulation, the flurries were really coming down before the evening commute.

See some photos of what is hopefully winter’s last hurrah in the D.C. area.

A light snow coats car in Northwest D.C. on Friday, March 8, 2019. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

