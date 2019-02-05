202
Home » Weather News » Out with the cold…

Out with the cold (for now): DC to feel spring-like highs in February

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews February 5, 2019 10:41 am 02/05/2019 10:41am
Share

WASHINGTON — If you are tired of sharing frigid air with the North Pole, good news: The region is trading in a cold snap for spring-like temperatures, at least for a few days.

High temperatures on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will likely break 60 degrees — more than 20 degrees above normal for this year, closer to what the D.C. area would normally see in April.

It’s a good day to head outdoors, and worth enjoying before daytime highs dip back into the 40s this weekend.

Despite the recent roller coaster ride in high temperatures, it’s not all that unusual for D.C. to see a few unseasonably warm days in February. Every February since 2011 has seen at least one day reach 60 degrees — 2016 to 2018 had at least six days over 60, with two days in February 2018 even passing 70.

“We tend to be fairly mild in February around the region,” NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

In fact, the only February in the last 10 years where D.C. didn’t make it above 50 was 2010 — when the region saw one of its most significant blizzards in recent memory.

Tuesday highs across the country from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh forecast model. While the Upper Midwest is still in the negatives, high pressure building over the Southeast will give the D.C. region spring-like temperatures early this week. (Courtesy TropicalTidbits.com)

Here are the February stats Ricketts put together for the last 10 years:

2018: 5 days in the 60s, 2 days in the 70s

2017: 6 days in the 70s, 5 days in the 60

2016: 6 days in the 60s

2015: 1 day in the 60s

2014: 5 days in the 60s

2013: 1 day in the 60s

2012: 1 day in the 70s, 3 days in the 60s

2011: 4 days in the 70s, 2 days in the 60s

2010: No days above 50 degrees

2009: 1 day in the 70s, 4 days in the 60s

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alejandro alvarez climate climatology february weather Local News spring weather history Weather News winter
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Today in History: Feb. 7
2019 local deaths of note
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
Remembering Penny Marshall