Freezing rain, sleet north and west of DC

Although most of the D.C. area will only see rain Sunday night, counties north and west of D.C. could see some freezing rain, sleet and icy roads.

WASHINGTON — Although most of the D.C. area only saw rain Sunday evening, counties north and west of D.C. suffered some freezing rain and sleet.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Monday in northern Montgomery County, Maryland, and western Loudoun County, Virginia. The National Weather Service warns of potentially slippery roads and sidewalks.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded further north into tonight as precipitation overspreads the area this afternoon. Sleet & freezing rain is expected, with some snow possible across northern MD and eastern WV. More: https://t.co/Z0tGpFHvVW #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/yDTnfTR5fG — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 17, 2019

“Rain headed our way later on this afternoon and through this evening, and we are going to look at mainly a rain event coming across the area but there could be some pockets of sleet mixed in,” NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said.

Counties with higher elevations have the most to be concerned about with freezing rain and sleet.

Mainly a rain event for this PM for most everybody BUT higher elevations could see some freezing rain (which could create slick conditions tonight). Otherwise showers out Monday AM & breezy. Tuesday dry with wintry mix expected Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/eWyGV2aNQv — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) February 17, 2019

“So we do have a winter weather advisory North and West of D.C. but I want to stress again within those counties — western Loudoun, upper Montgomery and points back off to Interstate 81, that’s where the winter weather advisory is — this is mainly going to be higher elevations within those counties that see freezing rain,” Ricketts said.

The next chance for snow comes midweek, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Somara Theodore.

“A storm system will bring snow with the possibility of accumulation to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” Theodore said. “Mid-morning is when that precipitation is likely to change over to a wintry mix.”

While it’s too early to narrow down the kind of precipitation the area will see, snow, freezing rain or just rain are all possible starting Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Rain will pockets of sleet/freezing rain (mainly at higher elevations)

Highs: 30s

Winds: Southwest, 5 mph Monday: Rain showers moving out through the a.m., breezy and becoming sunny

Temps: Around 50

Winds: Increasing northwest 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph Tuesday: Dry, cooler with lighter winds, increasing clouds

Temps: Lower 40s Wednesday: Snow/mix in the a.m. changing to rain through the evening. Accumulating snow/ice possible

Temps: 30s Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers for the first part of the day

Temps: Around 50

Current conditions:

Visit our weather page for the latest updates, follow us on Twitter @WTOP, and listen to live weather reports every 10 minutes on 103.5 FM or via our online stream.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.