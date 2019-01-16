Ice, ice baby: Expect another refreeze on the roads around DC

Roads and sidewalks may have refrozen overnight, but the Wednesday morning commute shouldn't be as bad. As Maryland, Virginia and D.C. emerge from the first major snowstorm of the year, another round of wintry weather may be on the way. WTOP has the details. Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — Road conditions led to a perilous journey for some commuters, and even people on sidewalks, during Tuesday morning’s rush hour.

The Tuesday refreeze did not hamper the evening commute, and Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper told WTOP that major arteries around the D.C. area should be all right Wednesday morning thanks to continued cleanup.

Side roads and roads that haven’t been cleared could present their own problems, though, because they will still be slushy and icy.

But wait, there’s more

The D.C. region probably hasn’t seen the last of the snow. More wintry weather is on the horizon for Thursday, Friday and the weekend.

One system is due to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. It will most likely start as rain and transition to snow.

Draper told WTOP that, right now, the D.C. area is expected to get less than 2 inches of accumulation, if the storm does transition into snow.

Yet another weekend storm is poised to hit the D.C. region over the weekend, when warmer air will flood the area on Saturday in advance of a powerful arctic cold front. That arctic air will pour into the area midday Sunday, and precipitation may end as a period of snow.

Some of the coldest air of the season will keep highs in the lower 20s on Monday.

Current conditions

Forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday: Becoming cloudy. A chance of rain late. A possibility of rain/snow overnight. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Becoming cloudy. A chance of rain late. A possibility of rain/snow overnight. Highs in the mid- to upper 30s. Friday: An early rain or snow shower, then mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low to mid-40s.

