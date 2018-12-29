Dense fog advisory canceled

The D.C. region is under a dense fog advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.

WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service canceled a dense fog advisory for the D.C. region.

Overnight, the National Weather Service said visibilities for drivers were one quarter mile or less at times.



WTOP’s weather page has complete details.

“It will quite mild with temperatures in the mid-40s,” said meteorologist Kyle Elliott.

Temperatures will rise into the 50s Saturday, and it will be partly cloudy.

