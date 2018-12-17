Blustery and sunny days ahead as area dries out from weekend deluge

If you're waking up and getting on the roads in the far outer regions of the D.C. area, be aware that some wet roads could have some ice accumulation overnight, as temperatures may have touched the low 30s.

WASHINGTON — After a record-breaking rainy weekend in the Washington, D.C. area, Monday is the first of three dry, breezy days in a row.

The wind and sun should be a welcome change from the weekend, which was marked by slow traffic, multiple water rescues and flooded roads. Reagan National airport in Virginia recorded 2.55 inches of rain on Saturday, which smashed the old record of 1.38 inches set in 1901. In Baltimore, the daily record set in 1948 was broken by about .90 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, Washington, Baltimore and Wilmington, North Carolina all broke prior annual precipitation records in 2018. In fact, Wilmington’s 2018 total was over 16 inches greater than the old record, which was set in 1877.

2018 has been a record-setting year with respect to maximum annual precipitation across much of the mid Atlantic region. pic.twitter.com/1QMzO37Tef — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) December 16, 2018

Also, if you’re commuting into Washington, be aware that some roads which were reported as closed on Sunday afternoon may still be closed on Monday morning. For all traffic updates, be sure to check WTOP’s traffic page.

In Maryland and Virginia, the following roads were closed on Sunday. Be sure to check their status before you head out Monday morning.

Maryland flood-related closures

Beach Drive – both ways between Stoneybrook Drive and Connecticut Avenue

Beach Drive – both ways south of MD-410 (East-West Highway)

Mink Hollow Road – both ways at Patuxent River

Patuxent River Road – both ways near Sands Road and Harwood Road

MD-450 – both ways between St. Stephens Church Road and Huntwood Drive

Water Street – both ways between Main Street and MD-4

Virginia flood-related closures

Watson Road – both ways between Evergreen Mills Rd and Manor House Rd

Shreve Mill Road – both ways west of Sycolin Road

It will turn rather breezy late Monday, as a cold front approaches the area, NBC Washington meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said. In the wake of the front, blustery northerly winds will bring cooler air back into the area with highs in the middle 40s — seasonable for the middle of December — under a partly sunny sky.

Monday: Becoming windy and partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 50 degrees. Tuesday: Breezy and sunny with cooler temperatures around 40 degrees. Wednesday: Blustery and sunny with temperatures in the 40s.

