Cold front could bring taste of December by Monday morning

WASHINGTON — Despite the pleasant start to the weekend — temperatures were near 70 on Saturday — a winter-like chill will leave some D.C.-area residents with a taste of December by the time Monday morning arrives.

Most of the region is under a frost advisory until 10 a.m. Monday. A winter freeze warning is in effect for Prince William and Stafford counties, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, according to the National Weather Service.

The arrival of a strong cold front on Sunday brought gusty winds and a return to near-freezing temperatures for portions of the WTOP listening area. Meteorologists say it will be cold enough to damage crops and outdoor plants. They recommend covering sensitive outdoor plants and taking potted plants inside before going to bed Sunday night.

NBC Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli says lows overnight will range from around 30 in the countryside, where he says a freeze is likely, to the upper 30s and near 40 in D.C., which could see patchy frost.

The good news? Prinzivalli says the wind is expected to relent, thanks to high pressure, and Monday is expected to be a sunny day.

Just don’t expect much warmth.

Prinzivalli says highs will be in the middle-to-upper 50s, which is colder than average. Temperatures are expected to warm up again on Tuesday, reaching the mid 60s.

Forecast:

Overnight Sunday: Frost advisory in effect. Clearing, winds diminishing and cold with a frost or freeze possible. Lows near 30 suburbs and in the upper 30s in D.C. Monday: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs mid 60s.

Current conditions:

WTOP's Tiffany Arnold and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

