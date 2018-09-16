Social media reveals damage from Florence’s record-breaking rainfall

Water rescues continued as the remnants of Florence stalled over North Carolina, dumping several feet of rain and shattering records — and more was on the way. See social media posts from journalists and first responders.

WASHINGTON — Days after Florence’s landfall in North Carolina, water is shaping up to be the storm’s deadliest impact — and the rains will only keep coming as flood damage mounts.

Images on social media showed families being boated out of flooded neighborhoods, houses and vehicles crushed by debris and yachts adrift in the streets. Officials fear the death toll will only rise as the storm parks itself in the same place for days.

The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening, catastrophic flash floods” as a staggering 18 trillion gallons of rain could be dumped on the Mid-Atlantic through next week, enough to cover the entire state of Texas with nearly 4 inches of water. By Saturday afternoon, Swansboro, North Carolina, had recorded over 30 inches of rain — and at least another foot was in the forecast.

In North Carolina, the city of New Bern was particularly hard hit. Rescue crews used boats to carry more than 360 people from rising water, while many of their neighbors awaited help. Dozens more were pulled from a collapsed motel.

Trent Court, Lawson Creek Park & City Hall. #FlorenceNC pic.twitter.com/32biAL6cpg — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

A look at damage from Hurricane Florence at a marina in New Bern, North Carolina. You see a sunken boat, badly damaged docks, and very rough water. More on the situation in New Bern —>https://t.co/uruPmC28CV : Brandon Clement, Live Storms Media#florence #ncwx pic.twitter.com/dQ7qvpMGhC — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) September 14, 2018

Volunteer rescue teams from across the country joined emergency responders in rescuing families trapped by the floodwaters. The Cajun Navy, a Louisiana-based group of private boat owners whose role proved pivotal in Texas during Hurricane Harvey, had rescued more than 150 people by Friday alone.

Video: Cajun Navy rescuing residents from rapidly rising tidal surge in New Bern, NC from #HurricaneFlorence @breakingweather @accuweather pic.twitter.com/DBprKV8O9b — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 14, 2018

Meet Robert Simmons. Was stuck in his house since last night, when floodwaters began to rise in New Bern. A boat came and rescued him just now. He was sad to leave his father but left with his kitten hugging his neck. Cat’s name: Survivor, Simmons said. #HurricaneFlorence2018 pic.twitter.com/vRR3lANDJe — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 14, 2018

Torn free of their moorings by waves and wind, several boats drifted inland among residential neighborhoods:

This is a yacht in someone’s yard in New Bern #WCNCFlorence pic.twitter.com/Ig9LHA2Ozf — Stephanie Haines (@StephanieWBIR) September 14, 2018

With tropical storm-force winds swirling 350 miles wide, Florence took down trees, power lines and damaged buildings. Wilmington, North Carolina saw a wind gust of 105 miles per hour, its highest in 60 years.

Just when you think we’re getting a break another tropical squall from #Florence dumps more heavy, windswept rain. It’s been raining almost non-stop for nearly 48 hours. 9.58″ on Friday was the 3rd wettest day on record in Wilmington. We’re live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/B45Mkby8nX — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 15, 2018

Video of Hurricane Florences fury as she crushed a used car dealership in Jacksonville North Carolina. #fox5florence #HurricanFlorence pic.twitter.com/FWxdhdLVSI — Dave Rysak (@DaveFox5DC) September 15, 2018

Hurricane gusts taking down a gas station canopy on the mainland side of North Topsail Beach / south Sneads Ferry, NC. #HurricaneFlorence #ncwx pic.twitter.com/weBGjrAi6m — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) September 14, 2018

In Fayetteville and Wilmington, officials said more evacuations were possible as the Cape Fear River continues to rise above record heights. The river is forecast to crest more than three feet above its previous record set during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, when much of the same area experienced devastating floods.

Flooding next to Cape Fear River in Wilmington, NC #HurricanceFlorence pic.twitter.com/cEY53zR38G — Suvro Banerji (@suvCBS) September 14, 2018

In Jacksonville, a relentless band of heavy rain gutted buildings, drenched streets and left wildlife to battle the rising waters. As of Saturday morning, a large swath of the Carolinas were still seeing up to 2 inches of rainfall every hour, and relief might not come for days.

WATCH: A herd of deer attempt to cross a flooded road in Jacksonville, NC, during Hurricane Florence. https://t.co/IOm5aLsy1O pic.twitter.com/imMs8ZBkye — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2018

A Myrtle Beach resident spots an unusual – and unsettling – sight on their road, as an alligator takes a walk through the neighborhood during Hurricane #Florence on Friday. https://t.co/HIWDerVVyi pic.twitter.com/Q7LmxrLGUn — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2018

JUST IN: New pictures showing lots of damage in the Jacksonville area. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/Z6gXHrLy4K — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) September 14, 2018

Low-lying coastal areas saw storm surges overtaking dune barriers. Storm surges — the bulge of ocean water pushed ashore by the hurricane — were as high as 10 feet, backing up onto rivers already swollen by nearly two feet of rain. As the hurricane began to push ashore, storm chasers saw sea water pouring into houses along the shore:

Breaking Weather: Storm Surge North Topsail Beach. Sand dunes gone storm surge 4’ into house knocking down walls first floor. #HurricaneFlorence #ncwx @NWSWilmingtonNC pic.twitter.com/HTADNMPSeY — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) September 13, 2018

Water rescues were continuing on Saturday. New Bern assured its residents that additional resources were on their way, including from out of state. First responders from Maryland were among several teams from across the country joining the effort:

On the way to help — MD Task Force 1 loads gear onto buses, heading to South Carolina, ahead of Hurricane Florence. pic.twitter.com/NvDMdI3Zw4 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) September 12, 2018

Mitchell Ruslander & his team of volunteers from Maryland rescue another grateful person from the #HurricaneFlorence flooding in Craven County, NC pic.twitter.com/ESTW0DFmw6 — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) September 14, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

