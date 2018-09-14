WATCH: Weather Channel’s augmented reality illustrates storm surge dangers

Using some pretty freaky augmented reality, The Weather Channel hammered home a warning about storm-surge dangers this week. Check out the video that has, understandably, gone viral.

WASHINGTON — “Storm surge is dangerous.” That’s been one message from forecasters in the days leading up to Hurricane Florence.

But while it seems like an obvious declaration, some coastal residents still choose to not leave their homes before a hurricane or tropical storm and to instead brave it, in part because they might not realize how devastating storm surge can really be.

The Weather Channel hammered home the message this week, using some pretty freaky augmented reality. This video has, understandably, gone viral.

Follow along as your host — seemingly protected by some magical gray force-field circle — explains the dangers of storm surge.

