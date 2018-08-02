202
Home » Weather News » Weather service confirms brief…

Weather service confirms brief tornado in Charlottesville

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 2, 2018 7:36 pm 08/02/2018 07:36pm
20 Shares

WASHINGTON — A tornado briefly touched down in Charlottesville, Virginia, and caused some damage to a high school, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

Around 11 a.m., the EF-0 tornado first hit near the intersection of Avon Street Extended and Scottsville Road, according to the weather service. It had estimated maximum wind speeds of 70 mph and a 2-mile path length.

The tornado traveled northeast and uprooted or topped a number of trees, and even toppled a chimney onto the roof of a house on Galaxie Farm Lane, the weather service said. It also caused minor structural damage at Monticello High School.

The tornado dissipated by 11:05 a.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News national weather service severe weather tornado tornadoes Virginia Washington, DC Weather Weather News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500