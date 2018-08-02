Weather service confirms brief tornado in Charlottesville

A tornado briefly touched down in Charlottesville, Virginia, and caused some damage to a high school, the National Weather Service confirmed Thursday.

Around 11 a.m., the EF-0 tornado first hit near the intersection of Avon Street Extended and Scottsville Road, according to the weather service. It had estimated maximum wind speeds of 70 mph and a 2-mile path length.

The tornado traveled northeast and uprooted or topped a number of trees, and even toppled a chimney onto the roof of a house on Galaxie Farm Lane, the weather service said. It also caused minor structural damage at Monticello High School.

The tornado dissipated by 11:05 a.m.

