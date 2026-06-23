Trae Young agrees to 4-year, $212M extension with Washington Wizards, AP source says

Trae Young agrees to a 4-year deal with the Wizards worth up to $212M as Washington prepares for the NBA draft with the No. 1 pick.

FILE - Washington Wizards guard Trae Young attempts a technical foul free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Forest, File) FILE - Washington Wizards guard Trae Young attempts a technical foul free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Forest, File) Trae Young has agreed to a four-year extension with the Washington Wizards, one that would be worth about $212 million if he picks up the final year of the deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday.

The fourth year of the agreement is at Young’s option, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Wizards had not revealed the terms. Young will make around $49 million this coming season.

The deal is part of what could be a big week for the Wizards, who hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft that starts Tuesday night.

Young is a four-time All-Star who was sidelined by injuries for most of this past season, averaging just 17.9 points — more than seven points per game below his career average — in only 15 games with Atlanta and Washington. He made five appearances with the Wizards after getting traded to them by the Hawks, who had Young for his first 7 1/2 NBA seasons.

The dollar total that the sides agreed upon for this extension essentially matches the most that Young could have made on the free agent market if he signed somewhere other than Washington.

Young is averaging 25.1 points and 9.8 assists per game for his career. The only other player to average at least 25 points and nine assists for the entirety of an NBA career is Oscar Robertson.

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