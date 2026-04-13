Anthony Davis’ long-term future with the Wizards isn’t clear, but he likes the young core

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis’ long-term future with the Washington Wizards isn’t clear, but the star at least knows he’s…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Davis’ long-term future with the Washington Wizards isn’t clear, but the star at least knows he’s committed to the franchise for one more season.

Davis spoke fondly on Monday about his teammates on the Wizards and how he believes the team has pieces in place to build a competitor.

“When the trade happened and I got here, I’ve said this place is not what people make it seem,” Davis said. “It’s a testament to the organization, the coaching staff, the players, everybody here. I want to be able to have fun where I am. I want to be able to compete where I am. I want to be able to learn wherever I am — and this organization has that.”

The Wizards went 17-65 in 2025-26 — the worst record in the NBA and their third straight 64-plus loss season.

When asked at the season-ending news conference about his future in Washington, he joked that he obviously plans to play for the Wizards next season.

“Yeah, I’m under contract,” he said with a laugh. “I love my money.”

The Wizards acquired the 33-year-old Davis from Dallas in an eight player trade in February. That was about a month after Washington acquired high-scoring guard Trae Young from Atlanta.

Davis said Monday he’s intrigued by Washington’s young core of players and the foundation the front office has put in place.

Davis has been recovering from a sprained finger on his non-shooting hand since Jan. 8. He added he plans to meet with Wizards management soon about his future and the organizations’ plan for building a contender.

“They know that I want to win,” he said. “I’m sure that they want to win as well. Nobody wants to lose. … I know we have a lot of young guys but like I said, I mentioned it about the young guys — how talented they are. Adding Trae and myself kind of can help change that.

“But I also understand I’ve been in this league a long time. I’ve been on losing teams, and it’s very hard to be a losing team and then a championship contender.”

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