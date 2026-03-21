Wizards guard Trae Young is out with multiple injuries, no timetable for return

Wizards point guard Trae Young is dealing with a pair of injuries and is out indefinitely, the team announced before Saturday's game against the Thunder.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards point guard Trae Young is dealing with a pair of injuries and is out indefinitely, the team announced before Saturday’s game against the Thunder.

Young re-injured his right quadriceps, sustaining a contusion during the third quarter of Washington’s game against Golden State on Monday, the team said in a statement that also said he had lower back irritation.

“Yeah, he obviously got the contusion the other night, but he’s also been dealing with a little bit of back pain, so we obviously did a little bit of imaging,” coach Brian Keefe said before the game. “The back has been irritated. Don’t have a timeline on any of that stuff yet, but obviously, he’s out tonight.”

The team said both injuries are being treated conservatively and will not require surgery at this point.

Young, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 9, has appeared in five games with the Wizards, averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 assists.

Washington has lost its last 14 games.

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