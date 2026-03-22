Wizards forward Justin Champagnie and Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell suspended 1 game for fighting

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington forward Justin Champagnie and Oklahoma City guard Ajay Mitchell each received a one-game suspension for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington forward Justin Champagnie and Oklahoma City guard Ajay Mitchell each received a one-game suspension for fighting and escalating an on-court altercation that spilled into the seating area during a game, the league announced Sunday.

Both were suspended without pay. Thunder forward Jaylin Williams was fined $50,000, while Oklahoma City guard Cason Wallace and Wizards forward Anthony Gill each received $35,000 fines for their roles in the altercation that took place late in the first half of the Thunder’s 132-111 victory on Saturday night.

Following a basket by Gill, Williams and Champagnie began shoving each other under the basket. Gill and Mitchell became involved and the quarrel quickly escalated. After a lengthy review by the officials, Champagnie, Williams, Mitchell and Wallace were all ejected.

Champagnie will sit out Sunday as the Wizards face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mitchell’s suspension takes place Monday when Oklahoma City plays at Philadelphia.

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