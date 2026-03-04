Wizards announce F Kyshawn George has a partially torn UCL in his left elbow

The Washington Wizards announced Wednesday that forward Kyshawn George partially tore the UCL in his left elbow Monday against Houston.

The team says the 22-year-old George will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

George, a first-round draft pick in 2024, has started all 48 games he has appeared in this season. He’s averaging 14.8 points and shooting 38% from 3-point range.

The Wizards host Utah on Thursday night in what is expected to be newly acquired point guard Trae Young’s debut with Washington after he was traded from Atlanta in January.

