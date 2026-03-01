Washington takes on Houston, looks to break 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (37-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Monday, 7…

Houston Rockets (37-22, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-43, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to stop its four-game slide when the Wizards take on Houston.

The Wizards have gone 11-20 at home. Washington is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Rockets are 17-15 in road games. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

The Wizards score 112.2 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 109.2 the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Wizards give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rockets won 135-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyshawn George is averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out for season (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Trae Young: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

