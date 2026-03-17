Washington takes on Detroit, looks to end 12-game slide

Detroit Pistons (48-19, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Tuesday, 7…

Detroit Pistons (48-19, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -17.5; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup against Detroit as losers of 12 in a row.

The Wizards are 11-31 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons have gone 32-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.8.

The Wizards are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons are shooting 48.0% from the field, which equals what the Wizards’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 126-117 on Feb. 6. Will Riley scored 20 points to help lead the Wizards to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 115.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.1 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Leaky Black: out (ankle), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: day to day (quad).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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