Washington plays Oklahoma City on 7-game home slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (55-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Saturday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (55-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to end its seven-game home slide with a victory against Oklahoma City.

The Wizards have gone 11-25 in home games. Washington allows 123.7 points and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Thunder are 26-8 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks second in the NBA allowing only 107.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The 112.5 points per game the Wizards average are 5.0 more points than the Thunder give up (107.5). The Wizards average 118.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 123.7 the Wizards allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 127-108 on Oct. 31, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Jared McCain is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 114.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.8 points per game.

Thunder: 10-0, averaging 113.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Leaky Black: day to day (ankle), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: day to day (quad), Bilal Coulibaly: day to day (heel).

Thunder: Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf), Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Luguentz Dort: day to day (rest).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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