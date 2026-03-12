Suggs helps Magic overcome Coulibaly and the Wizards in OT for their 6th straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored a season-high 28 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:27 remaining in overtime as the Orlando Magic extended their longest winning streak of the season to six games with a 136-131 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.
Two nights after being embarrassed when Miami’s Bam Adebayo scored 83 points against them, the second-highest performance in NBA history, the Wizards fought back from 17 points down in the fourth quarter to tie it when Bilal Coulibaly banked in a 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds remaining.
Coulibaly made another 3 to tie it at 131 with 1:39 to play in OT, but Suggs answered with his 3 and then added two free throws with 56 seconds left.
Tristan da Silva added 26 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Magic, including one on Coulibaly’s drive to the basket in OT. Desmond Bane scored 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Paolo Banchero finished with 18 points and 10 boards.
Coulibably scored a career-high 29 points, but Washington lost its 10th straight. Alex Sarr had 16 points and Trae Young had 15 points and six assists in 21 minutes.
Orlando extended a 63-56 lead to 86-67 on Bane’s jumper midway through the third quarter. It was 96-81 after three and the Magic went up by 17 when Suggs had a steal and layup to open the scoring in the fourth.
But Washington surged behind Coulibaly’s 13 points in the final period and it went to OT when Banchero missed a turnaround jumper at the buzzer.
Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac left the game with a sprained left knee.
Up next
Wizards: Visit Boston on Saturday.
Magic: Visit Miami on Saturday.
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