Orlando faces Washington, aims for 4th straight home win

Washington Wizards (16-48, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (36-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -15; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Magic play Washington.

The Magic are 7-5 against the rest of their division. Orlando is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.4.

The Wizards are 2-11 against Southeast Division teams. Washington allows 123.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Magic are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards average 112.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 113.8 the Magic give up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 4 the Magic won 126-109 led by 37 points from Banchero, while Will Riley scored 19 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and five assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 26.1 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Sarr is averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and two blocks for the Wizards. Riley is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 114.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (back).

Wizards: Jamir Watkins: day to day (foot), Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related), Bub Carrington: day to day (hip).

