New York takes on Washington, looks for 6th straight win

Washington Wizards (16-54, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (46-25, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Washington Wizards (16-54, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (46-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -20.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Washington.

The Knicks are 30-15 in Eastern Conference games. New York is 20-19 against opponents over .500.

The Wizards are 11-33 in Eastern Conference play. Washington is 4-36 against opponents over .500.

The Knicks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 45.7% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 132-101 in the last meeting on Feb. 4. Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 23 points, and Will Riley led the Wizards with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 26.2 points and 6.6 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alex Sarr is averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and two blocks for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 113.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (knee), Miles McBride: out (ankle), Josh Hart: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Leaky Black: day to day (ankle), Tre Johnson: day to day (foot), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related), Trae Young: out (quad).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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