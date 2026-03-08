Murphy scores 24 as the Pelicans hand the Wizards their 8th straight loss, 138-118

Trey Murphy III scored 24 points, Saddiq Bey added 23 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the reeling Wizards 138-118 on Sunday night to extend Washington's losing streak to eight games.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) tries to drive past Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)(AP/Peter Forest) New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) tries to drive past Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)(AP/Peter Forest) NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 24 points, Saddiq Bey added 23 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the reeling Wizards 138-118 on Sunday night to extend Washington’s losing streak to eight games.

Zion Williamson had 20 points and Dejounte Murray provided 19 for the Pelicans, who outscored Washington 72-44 in the paint.

Trae Young, playing his second game for the Wizards since being traded by Atlanta, had 17 points and eight assists in 18 minutes on the court. It was his 12th game all season.

Wizards rookie Tre Johnson scored 20 points — his fourth time reaching that total. Will Riley added 19.

New Orleans held a 67-65 lead after a tight first half, during which Washington made 10 3-pointers.

The Wizards trailed by four after Jaden Hardy’s driving floater made it 95-91. But the Pelicans pulled away from there, starting with a 12-4 surge capped by a 3 from rookie Jeremiah Fears.

Drafted seventh overall last summer, Fears finished with 18 points and seven assists in 24 minutes off the bench. Fellow rookie Derik Queen scored 13 points.

The Pelicans won for the sixth time in nine games and matched last season’s victory total of 21. Since starting 10-36, New Orleans has won 11 of 20.

Julian Reese, the brother of former LSU star Angel Reese, grabbed nine rebounds for the Wizards.

Up next

Wizards: Visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Pelicans have won six of nine, not eight of 11.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.