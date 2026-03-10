Most Points, Game

100 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York at Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962. 83 — x-Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat…

100 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York at Hershey, Pa., March 2, 1962.

83 — x-Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards, March 10, 2026.

81 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, Jan. 22, 2006.

78 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. L.A. Lakers, Dec. 8, 1961 (3 OT).

73 — x-Luka Doncic, Dallas at Atlanta, Jan. 26, 2024.

73 — David Thompson, Denver at Detroit, April 9, 1978.

73 — Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco at New York, Nov. 16, 1962.

73 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Jan. 13, 1962.

72 — Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco at L.A. Lakers, Nov. 3, 1962.

71 — x-Damian Lillard, Portland vs. Houston, Feb. 26, 2023.

71 — x-Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland vs. Chicago, Jan. 2, 2023.

71 — David Robinson, San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, April 24, 1994.

71 — Elgin Baylor, L.A. Lakers at New York, Nov. 15, 1960.

70 — x-Joel Embiid, Philadelphia vs. San Antonio, Jan. 22, 2024.

70 — x-Devin Booker, Phoenix at Boston, March 24, 2017.

70 — Wilt Chamberlain, San Francisco vs. Syracuse, March 10, 1963.

69 — Michael Jordan, Chicago at Cleveland, March 28, 1990.

68 — Pete Maravich, New Orleans vs. New York, Feb. 25, 1977.

68 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Chicago, Dec. 16, 1967.

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. L.A. Lakers, Jan. 11, 1963.

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York, Feb. 25, 1962.

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. St. Louis, Feb. 17, 1962.

67 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. New York, March 9, 1961.

66 — Wilt Chamberlain, L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix, Feb. 9, 1969.

65 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers, vs. Portland, March 16, 2007 (OT).

65 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. L.A. Lakers, Dec. 29, 1966.

65 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. St. Louis, Feb. 27, 1962.

65 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati, Feb. 13, 1962.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.