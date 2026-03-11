Live Radio
Milwaukee visits Miami after Adebayo’s 83-point game

The Associated Press

March 11, 2026, 2:24 AM

Milwaukee Bucks (27-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Milwaukee Bucks after Bam Adebayo scored 83 points in the Miami Heat’s 150-129 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Heat have gone 21-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 6-3 in one-possession games.

The Bucks are 19-24 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is 15-24 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat score 120.6 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 116.0 the Bucks give up. The Bucks are shooting 47.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.6% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 25 the Bucks won 128-117 led by 32 points from Kevin Porter Jr., while Norman Powell scored 26 points for the Heat.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adebayo is shooting 44.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Myles Turner is shooting 44.1% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 126.2 points, 49.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back), Kel’el Ware: day to day (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (toe), Norman Powell: out (groin), Tyler Herro: day to day (quadriceps).

Bucks: Bobby Portis: day to day (back), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (knee), Jericho Sims: day to day (knee).

