Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against Philadelphia after 40-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (56-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Monday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (56-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (39-32, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits the Philadelphia 76ers after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Thunder’s 132-111 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The 76ers have gone 20-16 in home games. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 43.4 rebounds. Andre Drummond leads the 76ers with 8.7 boards.

The Thunder have gone 27-8 away from home. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the league with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.1.

The 76ers make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.4%). The Thunder average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the 76ers allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Thunder defeated the 76ers 129-104 in their last meeting on Dec. 28. Holmgren led the Thunder with 29 points, and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Grimes is shooting 45.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 31.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Holmgren is averaging 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Thunder: 10-0, averaging 113.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

Thunder: Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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